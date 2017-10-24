Prabhas Prefers To Celebrate His Most Special Birthday In A Low Profile Manner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It is a known fact that Prabhas is an extremely shy and elusive person in real life. Staying true to his nature, the actor celebrated his birthday as a low key affair.

Prabhas’ 38th birthday was touted as a milestone year for the actor as he has upped the benchmarks for the Industry with par excellence performance and superlative box office figures.

To mark the occasion Industry bigwigs expressed their desire to host lavish parties for Prabhas on his birthday.

Contrary to request, Prabhas celebrate his birthday as a low key affair.

The actor had in attendance family and close friends to mark the day.

With the scale of celebrations, Prabhas seems to be unfazed by the success of Baahubali franchise.

The actor also received love from the makers of his upcoming trilingual ‘Saaho’ and co-star Shraddha Kapoor, with the film team unveiling the first look poster of the film on Prabhas’ birthday as a treat to fans. In addition, Baahubali team S.S Rajamouli, Karan Johar, co-stars Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan took to social media to wish the star.

