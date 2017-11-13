Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani EXPOSES Vikas Gupta And Shilpa Shinde’s Feud – Watch Video!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar witnessed Sabyasachi Satpathi and Mehjabi Siddiqui’s eviction. Well, the new week has started which means more of new drama and fights in the house. Besides controversies, the Bigg Boss 11 house will witness a beautiful friendship between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. The new change in the house has created a huge ruckus already.

In the recent episode, Vikas consoled Shilpa saying that she is very strong, and he respects her a lot. Adding further Vikas says that he wants to see her back as she was earlier and that he enjoys being teased. Shilpa was moved and asked Vikas not to change his behaviour towards her. Both the contestants promised that they will always be good to each other.

Well, tonight’s episode will see how Akash Dadlani exposes their fake enmity for each other. The makers have unveiled the sneak peek video that sees Akash showing his anger over Shilpa and Vikas’s bonding. He shouts at the top of the voice saying that Vikas and Shilpa are faking their enmity against each other and that they are being fake for the footage.

He further says that the truth is out in open this is why Vikas and Shilpa are quite over everything. Puneesh Sharma and Hiten Tejwani support Akash Dadlani over the same.

Watch sneak peek video here:

Kya @lostboy54 aur Shilpa Shinde ne racha jhute jhagde ka natak? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/EiVHp6e7Yr — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 13, 2017

