Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan Gets Touchy With Hiten Tejwani, Wife Gauri Pradhan Tejwani Reacts!

324 SHARES Share Tweet

Gauri Pradhan Tejwani reacts on Arshi Khan trying to get close to Hiten Tejwani inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

The controversial TV reality show Bigg Biss 11 is going in a good flow. All thanks to the contestants and their efforts! In the latest developments of the show, we saw Arshi Khan trying to get close to Hiten Tejwani inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. While performing a task, she kissed the actor, which obviously made it very awkward for him. On the other hand, Hiten’s wife Gauri Pradhan Tejwani is quite cool with all this.

While talking to Pinkvilla, she said, “No, it doesn’t affect me at all.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Having full faith in her husband, she said, “I know Hiten too well… so these things don’t bother me… his commitment to his family is to another level… I guess all this is highlighted for TRPs and any channel would do it… so I don’t blame them.”

Hiten has comparatively been very cool and calm inside the house till now. He has refrained himself from indulging in any fights or issues as such. When Gauri was asked if she is happy with her husband’s performance, she said, ”He’s not any different inside… that’s how he’s outside… very calm and patient… will never participate in fights… but hard working… let’s see if that works for the Bigg Boss house.”

For those who do not know, during the luxury budget task Raja Rani Ki Kahani, King Hiten had to choose Shilpa, playing the good queen, over Arshi, playing the bad queen. While Shilpa tried to impress the actor with her dance moves, Arshi moved a step forward and gave him a kiss on his cheek.

The makers also added the spice between the two by making them the first couple to share the couch on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Watch Video:You Wont Believe What Rekha Did After Watching Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar