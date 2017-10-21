Box Office: Aamir Khan And Zaira Wasim Starrer Secret Superstar Second Day Business!

358 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar started on a good note at the box office.

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar had a good start at the Box Office. The film, which released on October 19, is backed by content and driven by powerful actors. Looks like Secret Superstar is a perfect Diwali treat for the audience worldwide. The film is receiving positive word of mouth by the audience as well from the critics.

The movie got hit by the Diwali festivities and earned Rs 4.75 crore (47.5 million) net approx on day one (Thursday). Secret Superstar showed good growth of around 80% on day two (Friday), which was again a national holiday. The film has managed to earn Rs 9 crore (90 million) net approx on Friday, taking the total two days collection to Rs 13.75 crore (137.5 million) net approx.

Golmaal Again starring Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra opened to an excellent response from the audience as well as from the critics. The film has received best opening of 60-65% on its first day. The film has witnessed excellent first day business at the Box Office.

Despite getting huge reviews all over, the film is affected by a limited target audience. Monday will decide the reach of the film.

The film is based on the life of a teenage girl who dreams to be a singer and fulfils her dream by keeping her identity a secret has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan.

