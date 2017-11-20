Bigg Boss 11: Deepika Padukone Enters The House, Puneesh Sharma Gets Rude- Watch Video!

46 SHARES Share Tweet

Deepika Padukone enters Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 house to promote her upcoming film Padmavati.

Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone and Sunny Leone appeared on Bigg Boss 11 house for the promotions of their respective upcoming films. The last episode of Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar saw Sunny Leone along with her co-star Arbaaz Khan promoting their upcoming film Tera Intezaar.

Tonight’s episode will see the gorgeous Deepika Padukone for the promotions of Padmavati. Salman Khan and Deepika will be seen having a good conversation on the stage. Also, Deepika will enter Bigg Boss 11 house in her Padmavati avatar. She will perform on her song ‘Ghoomar’ wearing a red traditional dress.

Housemates deck up in royal avatars to welcome the beauty in the house. Deepika also plays some fun tasks with the inmates which upped the entertainment quotient. That’s not all; one of the fun segment played by Deepika with contestants will create a heated moment between Puneesh Sharma and others.

Watch the sneak peek video from tonight’s episode here:

The #BB11 housemates groove to the beats of ‘Ghoomar’ with the one and only @deepikapadukone. Tune in tonight at 9 PM! #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/GQmizlQys7 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 19, 2017

