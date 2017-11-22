Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Accuses Hina Khan Over Arshi Khan And Zubair Khan’s Fight- Watch Video!

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta questions Hina Khan about not taking a stand for Arshi Khan against Zubair Khan.

Bigg Boss 11 is getting intense with each passing day and tonight’s episode is going to be another dramatic one. The second day of the luxury budget task, ‘Bigg Boss Court’ is going to be like never before after Vikas Gupta accuses Hina Khan over not supporting Arshi Khan against evicted contestant Zubair Khan.

The makers have released the sneak peek video that sees Vikas Gupta questioning Hina about the incident when Zubair Khan spoke bad about Arshi. Vikas questions her that why she didn’t support Arshi despite knowing Zubair was clearly wrong.

In defence, Hina keeps telling that she never stood quite and always kept pointing at Zubair Khan’s mistake. Arshi then raises an objection mentioning the dirty things Zubair Khan mentioned and how Hina didn’t speak a single word at that time.

Arshi also says that no one in the house spoke in support of her. To which, Hina replied saying that it is not her fault and that she should question others about the same.

On the other hand, you will also witness an ugly fight between Sapna Choudhary and Puneesh Sharma. The two will get into an ugly fight like never before on the show.

Watch the sneak peek video here:

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!