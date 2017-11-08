Bigg Boss 11: Boyfriend Varun Sood Issues An Open Threat To Akash Dadlani After He Makes Nasty Comments On Benafsha Soonawalla

160 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawala’s boyfriend Varun Sood is quite angry after what he saw in the recent episode.

Bigg Boss 11 is getting dirtier and intense with each passing day. The recent episode of the reality show was high on drama and never seen before after Akash Dadlani made some nasty comments on Benafsha Soonawala. It all started when Akash called Benafsha unhygienic. Akash even passed some comments on Ben’s private parts as well. This created a huge fight in the house after Benafsha’s friends Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi got involved in the matter.

Now, Benafsha’s boyfriend Varun Sood has reacted on the issue and stated that he is not going to spare Akash Dadlani once he comes out of the house.

He was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, “Akash is not realising that Benafsha has so many people who love her outside. And they are very protective of her. So he should be careful and start thinking about the outside world, because I am assuring him that it will be hell for him after he comes out. He won’t have a happy life after he comes out.”

Varun Sood has been supporting his girlfriend Benafsha from outside. He is seen making appeals to his fans to support and vote for her. Check out their adorable pictures below:

