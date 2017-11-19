Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan And Shilpa Shinde Get Into A Physical Fight In Front Of Salman Khan- Watch Video!

It has been established by now that TV actresses Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde cannot stand each other in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Well, Salman Khan has an idea about the same. Yes, the superstar brings back the Sultani Akhada again and this time, between Shilpa and Hina who hate each other in the house.

In the Sultani Akhada, it is revenge time for both Hina and Shilpa. The two got a chance to give it back to each other. For the first round, Hina and Shilpa were asked to pull down each other with words. Later, for the second round, Shilpa and Hina had to get into a physical fight. One had to knock down other in order to win the task.

And going by the sneak peek video, looks like Shilpa Shinde has won the task. What do you think?

We will have to watch tonight’s Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar without fail.

Watch the sneak peek video from tonight’s episode here:

