Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma And Bandgi Kalra Get Intimate Late Night, Viewers Angry!

Check out Twitter comments of the viewers on Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma’s intimate scenes.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have become inseparable and do not shy away from getting cosy and touchy. However, their love angle has disappointed viewers. In the last episode, Puneesh and Bandgi were seen kissing each other under the sheets after the lights went off inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. The two went on to lock lips for almost 10 seconds, which was aired on the TV. Their intimate scenes have not gone well among the viewers and have slammed makers of the show for telecasting their crap love moments.

Earlier we exclusively revealed that how Salman Khan indirectly asked Puneesh and Bandgi to control themselves in the house. Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra were actually planning to make out in the bathroom at night after the lights went off. But after the camera panned towards them, they decided to ditch their plan.

Reacting on the same, Salman Khan had said that housemates should keep in mind that there are hundreds of cameras in the house and that they should be alert of doing anything on the national television.

Here’s how viewers have reacted to Puneesh and Bandgi’s intimate moments:

