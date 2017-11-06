Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma And Bandgi Kalra Get Intimate Late Night, Viewers Angry!

61 SHARES Share Tweet

Check out Twitter comments of the viewers on Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma’s intimate scenes.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have become inseparable and do not shy away from getting cosy and touchy. However, their love angle has disappointed viewers. In the last episode, Puneesh and Bandgi were seen kissing each other under the sheets after the lights went off inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. The two went on to lock lips for almost 10 seconds, which was aired on the TV. Their intimate scenes have not gone well among the viewers and have slammed makers of the show for telecasting their crap love moments.

Earlier we exclusively revealed that how Salman Khan indirectly asked Puneesh and Bandgi to control themselves in the house. Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra were actually planning to make out in the bathroom at night after the lights went off. But after the camera panned towards them, they decided to ditch their plan.

Reacting on the same, Salman Khan had said that housemates should keep in mind that there are hundreds of cameras in the house and that they should be alert of doing anything on the national television.

Here’s how viewers have reacted to Puneesh and Bandgi’s intimate moments:

Why was that disgusting scene between Puneesh & Bandgi shown on TV? It was so embarrassing to watch! Shame on Bigg Boss & PunGi! #BB11 — Shanayaa Choudhary (@i_Shanayaa) November 4, 2017

Puneesh & Bandgi’s GANDGI should not be promoted by Bigg Boss or shown on national TV! Its so embarrassing & disturbing to watch! #BB11 — Shanayaa Choudhary (@i_Shanayaa) November 4, 2017

Bandagi : ”Mujhe hina ke game khelne ka tarika pasand nhi hai” Lol & what u r doing except making fake love angles? #BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Subhajit Chatterjee (@Suvo1421) October 21, 2017

Bandagi to Shilpa: Aap mujhe touch kyu kar rahe ho,muh se baat karo na. Yehi cheez Puneesh kp bologi to better hoga.#BB11 #WeekendKaVaar — Kruti💥 (@RealKruti101) November 4, 2017

This #Bandagi and #Puneesh r such craps! How can sum1 stoop so low? ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ who from her family would be watching this? #BB11 — Priya (@Priyagarg1234) November 4, 2017

BC kiya aag hai puneesh n Bandagi ki ju #BiggBoss11 Mai aa k tharak puri kar rahe. Shameless ppl tumhari families bhe watch kar rahi hai — Salman ki Bulbul (@RoomanaKhan) November 4, 2017

Though #Puneesh #Bandagi trying very hard to prove the reality of their story but its truly a big failure #BB11 @BiggBoss @BB11BiggBoss — Ananya Gupta (@MysteriousAnnu) November 4, 2017

She things shes all that living a bubble dont know-how disgusting she looking being cosy with puneesh for the cameras — Ayesha Rasool (@ayesha78650) November 4, 2017

I feel like vomiting when I hear Bandgi Puneesh’s night convos😷

“Yeh meri saath bitaayi hui raatein itni achi hai na”

Abbey hatt!😂#BB11 — Nancy_G ⚡🎬🔥 (@nancyis_bae) November 2, 2017

