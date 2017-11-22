Bigg Boss 11: Look What Boyfriend Varun Sood Is Doing To Get Benafsha Soonawalla Back In The House

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
bigg boss 11 benafsha soonawalla varun sood

Ex Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla is back in the news because her boyfriend Varun Sood wants her back in the BB house.

Looks like Benafsha Soonawalla has not had enough of controversies in her name and a new one has cropped up. This time it’s not because of her closeness with ‘friend’ Priyank Sharma but because of her boyfriend, Varun Sood wants her to go back to the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Varun Sood has started an online plea on Twitter for sending Benafsha back into the Bigg Boss house.

It was only yesterday that Benafsha posted a lengthy message as an answer to the trolls that were speculating her relationship with the still-inside-the-house Priyank Sharma.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“So I got out of bigg boss and saw A hell lot of hate. I couldn’t understand why.

Then I saw ONE, just one episode and I was like I can’t see any of it.

I don’t blame you guys for hating on me. Cause y’all have no idea what actually happened, just like the housemates didn’t.

Pri, you’ve always been my best friend but for you to make wrong statements in the house about this was the worst thing you could’ve done to me. You KNEW it was all a joke. Why did you.

I’ve been in house arrest and quiet for 3 days and I’ve got to say it now because not just me but everyone that’s close to me is getting affected.

I’m sure it must be the easiest thing to watch behind a screen and judge a person, we all do it, including me. If I was you, I’d judge me too. BUT there’s a difference. I was there for 24 hours per day and y’all got to see just one hour of it. Ever gave it a second thought?

EVERY CONVERSATION WITH PRIYANK WAS IN GOOD FUN AND HUMOUR. I WOULD CATCH HOLD OF HIM LATER AND WE WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT. I DID IT TO TEASE HIM AND MAKE HIM AWKWARD AND THEN I WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT AND MAKE FUN IF HIM! THE LAUGHING PART WAS NOT SHOWN.

Yes I genuinely went on his bed one night to say sorry, cried and hugged him slept next to him for a few minutes and as soon as I woke up I went in my own.

I am from a little Parsi family and I lead a simple, fun, ambitious and chilled life. Talking about V everything was just to scandalise pri and then laugh about it. Yes my sense of humour is weird.

For all the people saying I did it for footage and camera? My relationship with the camera was intact even before bigg boss and will be even now. I don’t see a camera and go crazy, it’s my job, I’m used to it.

If I had to “fake” a relationship, I’m not a fool to keep mentioning V A LOT of times all through bigg boss and put a VS batch in my bed. All those Comparisons I did later, was AGAIN, to tease him and scare him and then laugh about it.

I’m sorry it looked wrong. But it wasn’t.

This is a message for the haters. Say what you want to me. I understand it wasn’t shown as a joke to y’all. But ONE word to anybody that I love and I swear lI’ll catch hold of you wherever you are.” (sic)

So I got out of bigg boss and saw A hell lot of hate. I couldn’t understand why. Then I saw ONE, just one episode and I was like I can’t see any of it. I don’t blame you guys for hating on me. Cause y’all have no idea what actually happened, just like the housemates didn’t. Pri, you’ve always been my best friend but for you to make wrong statements in the house about this was the worst thing you could’ve done to me. You KNEW it was all a joke. Why did you. I’ve been in house arrest and quiet for 3 days and I’ve got to say it now because not just me but everyone that’s close to me is getting affected. I’m sure it must be the easiest thing to watch behind a screen and judge a person, we all do it, including me. If I was you, I’d judge me too. BUT there’s a difference. I was there for 24 hours per day and y’all got to see just one hour of it. Ever gave it a second thought? EVERY CONVERSATION WITH PRIYANK WAS IN GOOD FUN AND HUMOUR. I WOULD CATCH HOLD OF HIM LATER AND WE WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT. I DID IT TO TEASE HIM AND MAKE HIM AWKWARD AND THEN I WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT AND MAKE FUN IF HIM! THE LAUGHING PART WAS NOT SHOWN. Yes I genuinely went on his bed one night to say sorry, cried and hugged him slept next to him for a few minutes and as soon as I woke up I went in my own. I am from a little Parsi family and I lead a simple, fun, ambitious and chilled life. Talking about V everything was just to scandalise pri and then laugh about it. Yes my sense of humour is weird. For all the people saying I did it for footage and camera? My relationship with the camera was intact even before bigg boss and will be even now. I don’t see a camera and go crazy, it’s my job, I’m used to it. If I had to “fake” a relationship, I’m not a fool to keep mentioning V A LOT of times all through bigg boss and put a VS batch in my bed. All those Comparisons I did later, was AGAIN, to tease him and scare him and then laugh about it. I’m sorry it looked wrong. But it wasn’t. This is a message for the haters. Say what you want to me. I understand it wasn’t shown as a joke to y’all. But ONE word to anybody that I love and I swear lI’ll catch hold of you wherever you are.

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on

And now Varun Sood is running an online plea for getting Benafsha back inside the house. We are guessing it’s more about tying the loose ends than actually the show.

Now that #BringBenafshaBack is getting more and tweets let’s see how Twitter is reacting:

Now only time will tell if Varun Sood’s efforts are fruitful and if Benafsha Soonawalla makes another wildcard entry into the house.

​ Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!​

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR