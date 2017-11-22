Bigg Boss 11: Look What Boyfriend Varun Sood Is Doing To Get Benafsha Soonawalla Back In The House

111 SHARES Share Tweet

Ex Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla is back in the news because her boyfriend Varun Sood wants her back in the BB house.

Looks like Benafsha Soonawalla has not had enough of controversies in her name and a new one has cropped up. This time it’s not because of her closeness with ‘friend’ Priyank Sharma but because of her boyfriend, Varun Sood wants her to go back to the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Varun Sood has started an online plea on Twitter for sending Benafsha back into the Bigg Boss house.

I think she should be sent back for redemption. Also to clear her image. Sadly all the sane people come out fast. @BenafshaSoona should renter! #bringbackbenafsha https://t.co/NdoBMqGHWq — Varun Sood (@VSood12) November 21, 2017

It was only yesterday that Benafsha posted a lengthy message as an answer to the trolls that were speculating her relationship with the still-inside-the-house Priyank Sharma.

“So I got out of bigg boss and saw A hell lot of hate. I couldn’t understand why.

Then I saw ONE, just one episode and I was like I can’t see any of it.

I don’t blame you guys for hating on me. Cause y’all have no idea what actually happened, just like the housemates didn’t.

Pri, you’ve always been my best friend but for you to make wrong statements in the house about this was the worst thing you could’ve done to me. You KNEW it was all a joke. Why did you.

I’ve been in house arrest and quiet for 3 days and I’ve got to say it now because not just me but everyone that’s close to me is getting affected.

I’m sure it must be the easiest thing to watch behind a screen and judge a person, we all do it, including me. If I was you, I’d judge me too. BUT there’s a difference. I was there for 24 hours per day and y’all got to see just one hour of it. Ever gave it a second thought?

EVERY CONVERSATION WITH PRIYANK WAS IN GOOD FUN AND HUMOUR. I WOULD CATCH HOLD OF HIM LATER AND WE WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT. I DID IT TO TEASE HIM AND MAKE HIM AWKWARD AND THEN I WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT AND MAKE FUN IF HIM! THE LAUGHING PART WAS NOT SHOWN.

Yes I genuinely went on his bed one night to say sorry, cried and hugged him slept next to him for a few minutes and as soon as I woke up I went in my own.

I am from a little Parsi family and I lead a simple, fun, ambitious and chilled life. Talking about V everything was just to scandalise pri and then laugh about it. Yes my sense of humour is weird.

For all the people saying I did it for footage and camera? My relationship with the camera was intact even before bigg boss and will be even now. I don’t see a camera and go crazy, it’s my job, I’m used to it.

If I had to “fake” a relationship, I’m not a fool to keep mentioning V A LOT of times all through bigg boss and put a VS batch in my bed. All those Comparisons I did later, was AGAIN, to tease him and scare him and then laugh about it.

I’m sorry it looked wrong. But it wasn’t.

This is a message for the haters. Say what you want to me. I understand it wasn’t shown as a joke to y’all. But ONE word to anybody that I love and I swear lI’ll catch hold of you wherever you are.” (sic)

And now Varun Sood is running an online plea for getting Benafsha back inside the house. We are guessing it’s more about tying the loose ends than actually the show.

Now that #BringBenafshaBack is getting more and tweets let’s see how Twitter is reacting:

Yup she is a fighter.she deserves a second chance. #bringbackbenafsha — Preeti (@Preeti30730847) November 21, 2017

Honestly saying I started hating u frm core of heart frm lst 2-3 week…. bt after this 👇👇 post of ur nd listening to ur interview I really felt u are a beautiful soul Srry for understanding u wrong….

I really wish for ur wildcard entry#bringbackbenafsha.@BenafshaSoona pic.twitter.com/zbSQ2s4lG9 — Sushant Sharma (@Sushant_Sak7) November 21, 2017

That’s like a great idea. She deserves to be in the house because of her loyalty! #bringbackbenafsha 🌈❤️💙 — poo (@Gummybear2125) November 21, 2017

#BringBackBenafsha and @VSood12 as a wild card entry. That​ will b tooo much fun. He will teach every one how to respect a woman that is much needed in @BiggBoss. — Deeptesh Gaude (@DeepteshGaude) November 21, 2017

#BenafshaSoonawalla @BiggBoss Ben is VERY VERY deserving to be on #BB11 #BiggBoss11

Her journey has been incomplete. And this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. GET HER BACK ON THE SHOW. #BringBackBenafsha — Kiara Ali (@KiaraAli7) November 21, 2017

U know everyone does a mistake. Let’s give her a fair chance. Trust me she will b great again to see in @BiggBoss. #BringBackBenafsha — Deeptesh Gaude (@DeepteshGaude) November 21, 2017

#BringBackBenafsha@BenafshaSoona to be honest, you were being stupid and wrong when you were in hina’s group. If you get another chance, dont follow what anyone says and think from your brain and show us your individuality. Show us you are differerent from all the othr hms. — Hope ⚡⚡⚡ (@lihope1212) November 21, 2017

#bringbackbenafsha #BB11 @BiggBoss @BenafshaSoona

But bring back the bubbly and loving ben not the crazy for the content ben — Shruti Agrawal (@ShrutiA19302958) November 21, 2017

Now only time will tell if Varun Sood’s efforts are fruitful and if Benafsha Soonawalla makes another wildcard entry into the house.

