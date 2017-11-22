Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma And Sapna Choudhary Get Into Ugly Argument- Watch Video!

239 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Sapna Choudhary get into a brawl during ‘BB court’ task.

It is going to be another entertaining night for Bigg Boss 11 viewers. Get ready to witness another huge fight in the house, after Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan. Tonight’s episode will see Puneesh Sharma and Sapna Choudhary getting into a heated argument.

As we saw in the latest episode, Sapna and Bandgi Kalra are judges of the luxury budget task, ‘BB Court’. Interestingly, they have different opinions and friends in the house. The two get into an ugly argument to save their favourites. That’s when Puneesh Sharma jumps and gets into the fight.

Sapna, who already hates Puneesh Sharma for a quite a few reasons, took the chance of slamming him. Puneesh raised the point of how Hina and Sapna commented about him and Bandgi’s age. He also goes on to call Sapna ‘the don of the house. Things went ugly and all the housemates gathered to stop the two.

To uninitiated, Puneesh had recently told Hina casually that she has a classy audience while Sapna has a massy audience. He even said that Sapna needs a lot of security during her shows as anyone can take away her home. Hina chooses to go ahead and tell it to Sapna, who obviously got offended by it. This had left Sapna angry to no extent.

Looks like finally, Sapna has removed her frustration in the task and is in no mood to spare anyone.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna and Priyank Sharma are nominated for this week’s eviction. Let’s wait and watch to know how Salman Khan takes the class of the housemates on this Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar.

A war breaks out between Judge Sapna Choudhary & Puneesh Sharma! Catch it all on #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/7QKnqLnL2y — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 22, 2017

