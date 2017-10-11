Bigg Boss 11: Massive Showdown Between Sapna Choudhary And Arshi Khan- Watch Video!

425 SHARES Share Tweet

Expect lots of drama and fights in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 as Arshi Khan and Sapna Choudhary get into a heated argument.

The last episode of Bigg Boss 11 witnessed how all the inmates of the house turned against Vikas Gupta. Vikas had an emotional breakdown and locked himself in the bathroom after Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde got into an ugly fight with him. We can surely see, Bigg Boss is set for a lot of drama in tonight’s episode.

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss, housemates will turn against Arshi Khan. Since day one, Arshi has been playing a very smart game by creating fights among the other inmates but this is surely not going to work anymore. Sapna Choudhry and Arshi Khan will get into an ugly argument like never before.

It all started after Arshi makes a personal comment on Sapna by calling her “Naachne waali”. “Main hu nachne wali” replies Sapna Chaudhary to Arshi Khan as she taunts her about her profession. Padosi contestant Mehjabi Siddiqui too indulges in a fight with Arshi and warns her to not misbehave. The rest of the contestants too stand in support of Sapna.

The two ladies vow that they won’t let Arshi stay peacefully in the house. Whole day Sapna chases Arshi Khan wherever she goes and even taunts her, leaving Arshi annoyed after one point of time.

Get ready to witness a massive showdown between housemates and Arshi. As we saw in the snippet, Mehjabi Siddiqui also warns Arshi and tells her that she will show Arshi what her place is in the house.

Catch all these dramas in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11!

