Bigg Boss 11: This Is What Varun Sood Says After Benafsha Soonawalla Gets Evicted From The House

133 SHARES Share Tweet

Varun Sood posts a message after Benafsha Soonwalla gets evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house.

It was the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan yesterday, where Benafsha Soonawalla got evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house. Although disappointed with her eviction, the young girl seems to be all happy after she is out in the real world. Her apparent relationship with Priyank Sharma inside the house had given rise to many reports on the reactions of her boyfriend Varun Sood. But now it seems that all of them weren’t true.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

After her eviction, Benafsha’s boyfriend took to Instagram and posted a cute video along with this message saying, ”The first thing she said after looking at the havoc and confusion created outside “bhais ki aakh sab ki you come here hug me I missed you” You played like a gem and were easily the cutest, lovable and nicest person in the house. Seriously, what is this girl. Makes me fall for her more everytime. You guys will get your answers super soon, for now I’ve to take her out for sushi #meribee i love you @benafshasoonawalla”

In fact, Benafsha also posted picture of herself with Varun saying, “First face after the house and GOD do I like it! I told you, trust me even when no one else does and I’ll never break it, we did just that. This is for all the haters, I’m so sorry for making you guys feel like I betrayed anyone’s trust or hurt people.

Interviews and I will answer all your questions. I played in the house with as much dignity and respect as I could. One thing that looked wrong to yall made you guys say so much, now that I’m back, I’ll make sure I turn back all the fingers y’all are pointing towards me. For now, there’s two cuties who will stand by each other. Been through a lot together, aiveyeeinnnn hi Nahi jaane denge boss! #teribee”

Well, it is quite obvious that Varun and Benafsha are still together. What remains awaited is the young VJ’s explanation on her equation with Priyank inside the house!