Bigg Boss 11 Stoops To Its Lowest Again, Makers Should Have Thought Twice Before Getting Zubair Khan?

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss arrives with its new season every year. After season 10, the show has entered its 11th season, which is identified for its high-end drama content but it is as bland as it can get. Since day one, Bigg Boss 11 has become special for all the wrong reasons. Well, Bigg Boss has earned its loyal audience over the years, mainly for bringing out weird personalities on screen. Even in this season, the makers have got commoners as the participants along with the celebrities, a move aimed at making the show more interesting. But once again, it seems to have backfired to the makers of the show itself.

Just in a week, the contestants started showing their real colours. Two contestants- Zubair Khan and Arshi Khan had shaken up the house with their tantrums and unacceptable behaviour. On the other hand, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s constant fights are making no interest for the viewers. Even if the show is working in parts, thanks to a few contestants.

As far as standard of the show is concerned, the controversial reality show stoops to its lowest again by bringing contestants like Zubair and Arshi. In fact, none of the contestant is entertaining. A week has passed by and people still have no favourite contestant, which means no housemate could prove why they deserve to be in the house.

As we saw in the first-weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan lost his cool over Zubair Khan’s violent and abusive behaviour towards the women of the house. In fact, Zubair even threatened housemates. And so, the superstar host decided to teach him a lesson but thinks turned unexpected.

Zubair, who claimed to be Haseena Parkar’s son-in-law before entering the house, attempted to suicide inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. He was immediately taken to a hospital in Lonavala after which he headed to Mumbai. In a shocking turn of events, Zubair Khan, the contestant who was evicted in the first week from the Bigg Boss house, apparently filed a case against host Salman Khan. The complaint has been registered at the Lonavala police station of Mumbai, claiming that Salman threatened him on national television.

We wonder, what makes Bigg Boss 10 makers approach such contestants on the show despite having worst experience in the last season with contestants like Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami. In order to gain TRPs, the makers of the show are lowering their standards and even losing their loyal fans (in case if any left).

While doing this, sadly they forget that after a point it’s less about numbers and more about maintaining standards. Don’t you think?

Have Bigg Boss makers done biggest mistake by getting contestants like Zubair Khan on the show? Neither the contestants have been entertaining, nor the show is managing to keep the audiences glued to television.

