Bigg Boss 11: This Week’s Nomination Task Is A Game Changer- Watch Video!

This week five Bigg Boss 11 contestants including captain Bandgi Kalra are safe from nominations.

Nominations play a very crucial role in Bigg Boss 11 house. As the game is turning intense, Bigg Boss decided to bring a big twist to the nomination task this week. As per the rules of the nomination task, Bigg Boss has chosen 4 contestants- Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta for the safe zone. All the four contestants are safe and have been put into the safe zone of the house, which has been created in the garden area of the house.

The four will get all the food and luxury amenities while in the safe zone. However, there’s a huge twist in the nomination task. Bigg Boss will play a buzzer six times in the day. After every buzzer, one out of the four contestants from the safe zone has to come out. This will be decided mutually by the four. The one coming out will get nominated while the rest three will be in the safe zone.

The one getting out of the safe zone as the nominated contestant has to send one of the housemates in the safe zone. By the end of the six rounds, the last four contestants sitting in the safe zone will be declared ‘Safe’ along with the captain Bandgi Kalra.

Watch the sneak peek video here:

The #BB11 housemates to get ‘@iamappyfizz Feel the Fizz Task’ for nominations! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out more. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/fE3DeMAiQU — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 20, 2017

