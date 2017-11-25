Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: You Won’t Believe What Salman Khan Did Over Akash Dadlani’s RUDE Behaviour!

461 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan gets angry in the Bigg Boss 11 house, and here’s what he did.

This week of Bigg Boss 11 was high on drama and one of the loudest weeks ever. Every minute the contestants were seen fighting and yelling at each other.

Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw Akash Dadlani in never seen avatar. Akash lost his cool at best friend Puneesh Sharma after he didn’t save him during the captaincy task. Akash desperately wanted to become the new captain of the house. He also wanted immunity to get saved from coming week’s nominations.

Akash wanted Puneesh to remove Hiten Tejwani from captaincy contender. However, Puneesh got trapped after Shilpa and Vikas convinced him to save Hiten. Akash lost his temper when Puneesh didn’t do that thing.

Hina then sprays paint at Akash’s cutout, stripping Akash of the chance to become captain. This leaves Akash angry to the core. “I am done with this show. I am done with this show” Akash screaming his lungs out.

Well, Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar with Bollywood actor Salman Khan will see another fight between Puneesh and Akash. Salman will bring them against each other in ‘Sultani Akhada’.

Akash once again starts the same thing while Puneesh chooses to listen quietly. Salman then asks Akash to forget and hug it out but refuses it saying, “Don’t come near me. Please stay away.”

Salman repeatedly tries to patch up, but Akash stays stubborn. This leaves Salman angry and he immediately leaves from ‘Sultani Akhada’ i.e. activity room.

Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar will see Salman Khan in a bad mood!

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!