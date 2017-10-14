Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Invites These Two Special Guests On The Show!

296 SHARES Share Tweet

This week of Bigg Boss 11 saw lots of high-end melodrama and face-offs among the housemates for luxury budget and captaincy. The season 11 is different from past all the seasons as the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to create forced rage inside the house. In fact, host Salman was also shocked for the kind of behaviour the housemates are carrying inside the house.

Nevertheless, the show is slowly becoming interesting and exciting. Well, the weekend has arrived and Salman Khan is all set to take class of the housemates. Salman Khan will take up all the issues in the Weekend Ka Vaar segment.

But that’s not all! The weekend ka vaar has a lot to offer. The makers have quite a few surprises in the store for the housemates as well as for the viewers.

Yes, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal the makers of the show are all set to bring big surprise for the viewers as well as for the housemates in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 11. Two special guests are joining the contestants in the house. Any guesses who they are?

None other than Gaurav Gera and Rithvik Dhanjani will be entering the house. Amidst all the tension, these two are the guests who will lighten the mood in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan are safe from this week’s eviction while Sapna, Sshivani and Jyoti are still in danger zone.

