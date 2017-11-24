Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Slammed By Kiswher Merchant And Karan Patel!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kishwer Merchant and Karan Patel have slammed Hina Khan for her comments in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Looks like Hina Khan is as popular for all the wrong reason outside as she is inside the Bigg Boss 11 house! Recently during the courtroom task, Hina insulted co-contestant Arshi Khan. This has not sat well with ex-contestant Kishwer Merchant and Karan Patel.

Since the past few episodes, Hina Khan has been receiving major flak for her nasty comments on Arshi Khan. This was not the first instance where Hina has targeted a specific contestant in the house. Hina has always maintained that she is a flag bearer of Women Empowerment but that notion was criticized by many television celebrities.

Bigg Boss Season 9’s contestant, Kishwer Merchant took to Twitter to express her resentment. She stated how every person in the Bigg Boss house makes mistakes and they move on. But she does not see that in Hina Khan.

“Every person in the house makes mistakes, sometimes even a blunder..U rectify it by dilse saying sorry and moving on to becoming a better version of urself.. I DONT see tht in @eyehinakhan ‘s case #BB11” (sic)

Quoting Kishwer, Karan too, stated that Hina keeps crying all the time in the company of co-contestants Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi.

This not all. Bigg Boss season 6’s contestant Sayantani Ghosh too, stated that Hina has ‘really stooped’ by disrespecting Arshi.

“A sad task #BB11 !’ It’s built to disrespect a woman n our so called lady of the hour @eyehinakhan who has posts on social media of her workouts revealing her abs points out dat #arshidoes push ups with men ! This girl can really stoop n how! Even in a task show some sense!” (sic)

Let us see how does host Salman Khan react to this controversy the coming weekend.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!