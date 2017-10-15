BREAKING Bigg Boss 11: This Contestant Gets EVICTED In The Second Week!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan is ready to host yet another episode of weekend ka vaar, which will be aired tonight. Viewers would be anticipating as to which contestant will get evicted tonight.

As earlier we exclusively revealed, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta were the first two nominated contestants who got safe from eviction. Now, Sapna, Sshivani Durga and Jyoti Kumari are in the danger zone.

Any guesses who will be out of the house in the second week? We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Sshivani Durga has packed her bags and is OUT of the house in the second week eviction.

Taking a closer look at the second-week long journey of evicted contestant; it appears as if Sshivani Durga was still getting used to of fights in Bigg Boss house. She definitely needed a lot to do in order to grab more attention in the house.

What do you think of Sshivani Durga’s eviction? Share your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more Exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!