EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla Gets Harsh Punishment For Pulling Aakash Dadlani’s Hair

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 11 turned out to be intense and never seen before. The episode witnessed an ugly fight between Team Benafshah and Team Aakash Dadlani. It all started after Benafshah lost her temper over Aakash’s many allegations and constant nagging. Benafsha’s friends Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and others got involved in the matter and soon lashed out at him. They were also heard discussing how Aakash passes unsuitable comments on the female contestants. The entire house got into a conflict.

However, Benafshah was in no mood to give up and continuously kept saying to Aakash “Meri buri side bahut buri hai.. tu aur bol..” while he continued to say “badbudaar aurat”. On the other side, Puneesh and Priyank got the neck to neck against each other.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

At one point, Benafsha lost her calm and pulled Aakash Dadlani’s hair in anger. Later she claimed that it happened accidentally because he was trying to duck around. Mehjabeen Siddiqui, who also witnessed the incident, asked Benafshah to not get physically violent.

Well, Benafsha has to pay a huge price for pulling Akash Dadlani’s hair. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Benafsha has been directly NOMINATED for the next week’s eviction. That’s not all;, she has also been sent to the jail (Kaal-Kothari) as a punishment. Bigg Boss slammed her in strong words for physical violence and also warned that this mistake should not be repeated by anyone in the house.

It remains to see how Salman Khan deals with so much drama that has been going this week in Bigg Boss 11 house. Surely, this weekend ka vaar is going to high on drama and like never before experience for the viewers as well as for the housemates.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!