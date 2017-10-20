Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Slams Akash Dadlani For Claiming To Be Bollywood Music Composer Vishal Dadlani’s Nephew!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani, who is, according to him, an established singer and musician in the Bollywood industry, recently claimed that he is related to musician Vishal Dadlani and is his nephew in relation.

However, Vishal Dadlani might have heard of him but recently made it clear in his Twitter post that he has never met Akash and does not know him. Well, this claim by rapper Akash has not gone well by superstar host Salman Khan.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Salman Khan has commenced shooting for weekend Ka vaar episode and once again, he is in no more to spare housemates. The host slammed Akash for making such claims and asked him to stop using all these tactics in the house. He even made it clear in front of everyone that Vishal Dadalni has denied being connected to Akash and that he has never met him.

To people who are not aware, Akash had earlier said the he is related to Bollywood music composer Vishal Dadlani. Soon, the musician took to twitter to write a post in which he said that he is distantly related to Akash, but has never met him. He even went on to say that Akash is not his dead brother’s son, because he doesn’t have any.

Read the full post below:

This is for all at @BiggBoss and for the people who watch it. pic.twitter.com/M9gfGIbHGl — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 11, 2017



Well, Akash is a real comic person in the house that everybody looks forward to. However, two days ago, he was involved in an ugly verbal fight with Vikas Gupta and Benafsha that showed his never seen maddening side. Also, during the initial days of the show, he had got into a argument with model Priyank Sharma who went on to hit him in the rage of argument. Priyank was later thrown out of the house by the show’s host Salman Khan.

