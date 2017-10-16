Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: This Contestant Becomes The New CAPTAIN Of The House After Vikas Gupta’s Captaincy Terminated!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As earlier we EXCLUSIVELY revealed, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta has paid the price for getting into a physical fight with Puneesh Sharma. Vikas and Puneesh Sharma got into heated argument during the new luxury budget task of the week. Their argument provoked Vikas Gupta to hit Puneesh Sharma, following a huge punishment by Bigg Boss.

After tensed moment in the house, Bigg Boss announced his decision on terminating Vikas Gupta’s captaincy in front of all the contestants. That’s not all; Bigg Boss also announced that Vikas can’t be captain for the entire season.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are currently in a rude shock after Bigg Boss terminated Vikas Gupta’s captaincy for breaking the biggest rule of the house. Not only this, the producer will also not be able to compete for captaincy for the entire season. Vikas Gupta can’t be captain of the house for the entire season.

Now we EXCLUSIVELY reveal the recent development after Vikas Gupta was fired from the post. While Vikas Gupta has been put in the jail as a punishment, Puneesh Sharma has been appointed as the new captain of the house. Yes, Puneesh is the new captain of the house

Lets see what storm will the next captain bring!

