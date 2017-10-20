EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11: Here’s When Dhinchak Pooja Will Enter Inside The House As Wild Card Contestant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan will celebrate Diwali with the housemates in a unique way. The superstar host has quite a few surprises for the contestants. To people who don’t know, Salman Khan has already commenced shooting for Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar episodes. While you are waiting to know what’s in the store this weekend, we bring some exclusive scoop that will leave you excited.

By now you might already know that Selfie Maine leli Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter star Dhinchak Pooja is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 11 house as a wild card contestant. Finally, it’s happening!

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Dhinchak Pooja will enter Bigg Boss 11 house tonight as a wild card contestant while Priyank Sharma’s entry will be done later on. She is sure to raise the temperature inside the house and moreover, it remains to see how housemates react to her entry in the already chaotic atmosphere. Dhinchak Pooja’s entry will be telecasted in tomorrow’s episode.

Meanwhile, Priyank Sharma’s re-entry is sure to bring smiles for many housemates in Bigg Boss 11. I guess Vikas Gupta would be the happiest person on the earth when Priyank enters the house.

Let’s see how it goes! Our excitement level is increasing with the festive times, how about you? Will these two wild card contestants turn the boring show interesting? Only time will tell!

