Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: This Team Wins The Courtroom Task!

For this week’s luxury budget task, the Bigg Boss 11 house has been converted into a courtroom!

For this week’s luxury budget task, the Bigg Boss 11 house has been converted into a courtroom where a hypothetical divorce case between Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani is being discussed. While Vikas Gupta is fighting from Arshi’s side, Hina Khan has been assigned the job of Hiten’s lawyer.

Both the lawyers have been using verbal attacks on the opposite party. But while doing so, Hina went too far. She started making remarks on Arshi’s character saying that she works out with men.

In the next session of the case, Arshi started making remarks on Priyank Sharma and Hina, which made Hina break down. Also, while defending Arshi, Vikas brought up the issue of Hina siding with Zubair Khan in the initial days of the show. Read here, Vikas Gupta Accuses Hina Khan Over Arshi Khan And Zubair Khan’s Fight-Watch Video

Hina has already won two sessions while Vikas’s team has just won one. While you all are waiting to watch tonight’s episode to know about the winner, we Exclusively reveal that the task is going to end up in a tie.

Today, we will see how Hina will drag Arshi and her entire team into an ugly round of accusations. Also, Vikas will again talk about Hina, Priyank and Akash. And it will be the judges Sapna Chaudhary and Bandgi Kalra who will announce that both the teams have won equal number of sessions.

As a result of this, a few members from both the teams will become the contenders for this week’s captaincy task. We will also get to see how Puneesh will breech Akash’s trust by not supporting him to become the captain. All this drama will unfold in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11.

