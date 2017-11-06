Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja REVEALS The Truth About Falling In Love With Luv Tyagi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Earlier, Dhinchak Pooja on Bigg Boss 11, was seen showing feelings for Luv Tyagi.

Dhinchak Pooja, who shot to fame with her song Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, was invited to the controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 as a wild card entry. When inside the house, she had shown feelings for her co-contestant Luv Tyagi. Now that she has been evicted, she has spoken on the matter.

Talking to Mid Day, she said, “My equation with Luv in the house might have looked real but it wasn’t. It was showed in such a manner that people were forced to believe there’s something brewing between us. Had my feelings for Luv been real, I would have committed to him in the house itself. Even Luv would have committed to this relationship, but there was nothing from my end and his end too. Luv and I had a conversation regarding this and we made it very clear to the inmates that this ‘relationship’ discussion had to end and no more jokes about it.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Recently, ex-contestant of Bigg Boss, Om Swami claimed that it was he who wrote Dhinchak Pooja’s famous Selfie song. Reacting on this, she says, “I’ve definitely heard his name but apart from it I don’t know him. I’ve never spoken to him nor have I met him, and I would never want to meet him.”

Dhinchak Pooja was a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss 11 house. But she could not manage to stay inside for more than two weeks. Talking about her eviction, she says, “I thought that I’ll manage to spend more time in the house but at the same time, I was also thriving to come out of that house for myself. The audience is all aware and they know who is right and wrong or what they have to do.”