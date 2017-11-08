Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s Ex Romit Raj Speaks Up On Entering Bigg Boss House

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shilpa Shinde’s ex Romit Raj speaks up about entering Bigg Boss 11 house.

It is plenty obvious by week six of Bigg Boss season 11 that producer Vikas Gupta and actress Shilpa Shine do not like each other. Since the first day of the show, the two have been having long arguments which are getting personal by the day. In one such argument Vikas Gupta brought up Shilpa Shinde’s ex Romit Raj.

In one of the episodes of last week, during an argument Shilpa Sinde brought up the harassment case against Vikas Gupta to which he replied, “Main Hiten ko bataun Romit kaun hai?”

Since the argument, its been speculated that Shilpa’s ex Romit might enter th r Bigg Boss house

Recently on the red carpet of ITA Awards, when asked about the said argument to which Romit Raj replied, “I am not watching Bigg Boss 11. But when my name was taken on the show, I had to watch it, because fans on social media started messaging me. So I saw the episode and the fight too. And I think Shilpa is smart and intelligent. She didn’t say much when it came to me. We know that people tend to get into arguments on Bigg Boss. People insult each other. And then things get sorted too. The smart person is that who is just a spectator of all the fights and that is the one who will win the show.”

Romit further stated, “The bigger controversy will be when I will go inside the Bigg Boss house. I haven’t been offered to be on the show yet. We all know that people get money to go on Bigg Boss. And if I am getting money, then why not. I will definitely think about it.”

Since calling off his wedding with Shilpa Shinde, Romit Raj has gotten married to a media professional Tina Kakkar and has been blessed with a baby girl, Rehaa.

