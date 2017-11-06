Bigg Boss: Om Swami Claims To Have Written Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, Dhinchak Pooja Reacts!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dhinchak Pooja has reacted on the claims of Om Swami who says that it was he who wrote the song Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj!

The contestsnt of Bigg Boss 10, Om Swami is known to create havoc. And it was this habit of him which got him thrown out of the house last year. He keeps appearing in the news headlines always for some or the other bad reason. And this time it has got something to do with ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 11, Dhinchak Pooja’s song Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj.

It was earlier in this year that the song had gone viral on social media and as a result Dhinchak Pooja shot to fame. She became so famous that she was called as a wild card entry on Bigg Boss 11. But now it seems like Om Swami wants some share of publicity that the girl is getting.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Pinkvilla reported the man saying, ”Dhinchak Pooja mere paas aayi thi use pata hai main bohot bada tantrik hu. Superhit hona chahti thi wo isliye aayi thi mere paas. Uska ye jo gana hai ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’ ye bhi maine hi usse likh kar diya hai. Main ussi mood me tha us waqt wo mere sath selfie le rhi thi to maine wahi usse likh kar de diya.” (Dhinchak Pooja came to me, she said she wanted a super-hit song, as she knew that I have great powers. So I wrote the song for her, as I was inspired by the selfie she had taken with me a while ago.)”

When Dhinchak Pooja got to know about his claims, she told HT, “It’s my original composition. Who is Swami Om? I don’t know him.”

Well, who is the original composer of the song is better known to Om Swami and Dhinchak Pooja. Talking about the girl, she recently got evicted from the show, after she failed to gain public attention.

Watch Video: EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11 These Two Controversial Ex-Contestants To Enter The House!