These Are The Next Guests To Come On Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11!

The Bollywood actor Salman Khan is nowadays seen on the small screen hosting the controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss 11. The actor is the one who keeps the weekends lively and entertaining.

It was last week that the actress Deepika Padukone had come on the sets of Bigg Boss 11 to promote her film Padmavati. She had also entered the house and played a task with all the contestants.

You must be wondering as to who is going to be the next guest on the show. Well, if the reports are to be believed, then it is going to be the entire team of the upcoming film Race 3, who will come on the show.

We have already told you all that Salman is a part of the third installment of the Race franchise. The other cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, and Bobby Deol.

Along with these actors, it is reported that the director-choreographer Remo D’Souza and the producer Ramesh Taurani will also join Salman on the show.

DNA has quoted a source saying, ”Remo and Jacqueline will be going inside the house and challenging the contestants to a dance-based task. They will be shooting for the show today.”

Well, it was very recently that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor had donned his Race 3 look at one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 11. He was seen in his new look on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Read here: Salman Khan Dons His Race 3 Look On Bigg Boss!

Talking about Salman Khan‘s work front, he is very soon going to be seen in the film Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. The recently released track of the film, Swag Se Swagat has become a massive hit.

The film is slated to release on December 22, this year.

