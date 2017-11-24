Aiyaary Sizzle Creates Anticipation!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Neeraj Pandey recently treated the audience with ‘Aiyaary sizzle’ that proved to be a sneak peek into the film.

The 33-second teaser serves as an insight into the vision of the skillful filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

With Neeraj Pandey behind the camera, the sizzle showcases montages from the film and behind the scenes action from the film.

Based on a true story, the intense action-packed Aiyaary has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for its power-packed star cast and intriguing storyline.

Aiyaary sizzle has further added to the curiosity levels, leaving the audience in anticipation of the film’s release.

The helmer of celebrated films like A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26, Holiday and M.S Dhoni: An Untold Story to name a few, Aiyaary is Neeraj Pandey’s next take at a real-life story based against an army backdrop.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.

The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Neeraj who likes to shoot in real locations will be shooting parts of it in the Valley. The film will go on floors in May 2017.

Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents ‘Aiyaary’ A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 26th January, 2018.