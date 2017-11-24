Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Choudhary Lashes Out At Puneesh Sharma, Calls Bandgi Kalra SHAMELESS!

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Another intense fight between Sapna Choudhary and Puneesh Sharma in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11.

Bigg Boss 11 is turning more intense amid ugly arguments, fights and what not. Tonight’s episode is going to be another dramatic one. You will see Sapna Choudhary lashing out at Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra like never before. It all starts after Puneesh allegedly discusses Sapna’s character based on some news article in the outside world.

In the video, Vikas and Shilpa are heard talking that how Sapna is making a big deal over a very small thing. She accuses Shilpa over the same. Shilpa then clarifies that they weren’t discussing anything offensive about her and were talking only about what she had earlier spoken about.

That’s when Hina tells Sapna that she heard Puneesh and Bandgi Kalra talking about it. Sapna immediately loses her cool and starts slamming Puneesh. She even goes on to comment that how Puneesh and Bandgi are shameless. Sapna even tells that Bandgi is disrespecting her family’s reputation.

However, Puneesh and Bandgi choose not react to this thing. Looks like this week contestants have planned to be on Salman Khan’s target list. The superstar host is going to slam each contestant over their wrongdoings.

Sapna and Puneesh Sharma recently had a fight during the ‘BB Court’ task. The two got into argument and started making personal comments on each other. Read here to know more: Bigg Boss 11 Puneesh Sharma And Sapna Choudhary Get Into Ugly Argument- Watch Video!

Check out the recent sneak peek video from tonight’s episode here:

Shilpa Shinde accuses Sapna Choudhary of making a big deal out of a small thing. Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/hyzo0782ov — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 24, 2017

In conclusion, you can also check out a sneak peek video of housemates getting their luxury budget:

The incredible performance of the housemates helped them win the Luxury Budget. Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch #BB11! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/lPxzOhnV0U — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 24, 2017

There’s chaos in the #BB11 house while choosing items from the Luxury Budget. Witness all the drama tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/iGCDPWhWAj — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 24, 2017

