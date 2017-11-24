Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Choudhary Lashes Out At Puneesh Sharma, Calls Bandgi Kalra SHAMELESS!

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
Bigg Boss 11: sapna choudhary slams puneesh sharma and bandgi kalra
In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss, we will see Sapna Choudhary slamming co-contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra.

Another intense fight between Sapna Choudhary and Puneesh Sharma in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11.

Bigg Boss 11 is turning more intense amid ugly arguments, fights and what not. Tonight’s episode is going to be another dramatic one. You will see Sapna Choudhary lashing out at Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra like never before. It all starts after Puneesh allegedly discusses Sapna’s character based on some news article in the outside world.

In the video, Vikas and Shilpa are heard talking that how Sapna is making a big deal over a very small thing. She accuses Shilpa over the same. Shilpa then clarifies that they weren’t discussing anything offensive about her and were talking only about what she had earlier spoken about.

Catch all latest Bigg Boss stories here:

That’s when Hina tells Sapna that she heard Puneesh and Bandgi Kalra talking about it. Sapna immediately loses her cool and starts slamming Puneesh. She even goes on to comment that how Puneesh and Bandgi are shameless. Sapna even tells that Bandgi is disrespecting her family’s reputation.

However, Puneesh and Bandgi choose not react to this thing. Looks like this week contestants have planned to be on Salman Khan’s target list. The superstar host is going to slam each contestant over their wrongdoings.

Sapna and Puneesh Sharma recently had a fight during the ‘BB Court’ task. The two got into argument and started making personal comments on each other. Read here to know more: Bigg Boss 11 Puneesh Sharma And Sapna Choudhary Get Into Ugly Argument- Watch Video!

Check out the recent sneak peek video from tonight’s episode here:

In conclusion, you can also check out a sneak peek video of housemates getting their luxury budget:

Stay tuned to Business of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR