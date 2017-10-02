BREAKING Bigg Boss 11: These Five Contestants Get NOMINATED For First Week’s Elimination!

Sunday night, India was glued to one channel and one show, Bigg Boss 11. And guess what? The first nomination of the show has already shaken the housemates inside the house.

The first-day stay at Bigg Boss 11 house was pleasant for the most inmates while it was a nightmare for many. The participants introduced themselves to each other and chose to spend the time to know each other on the Salman Khan hosted show. The journey of the 18 contestants has started on a high note. Bigg Boss 11 house seems to be bigger and better than all the past seasons. In fact, the makers have got interesting and controversial contestants on the show in order to spice up the content like never before.

Hiten Tejwani, Akash Anil Dadlani, Sapna Choudhary, Sshivani Durgah, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Bandgi Kalra, Arshi Khan, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde are among the participants who have entered the Bigg Boss house.

Well, well, the first nomination process of this season has already happened inside the house. Despite having a very powerful entry in the house, some of the participants could not impress the other mates.

So who all are getting nominated for the first week’s elimination? We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, five contestants have been nominated this week. Check out below:

1. TV actress Shilpa Shinde

2. Zubair Khan

3. Arshi Khan

4. Jyoti Kumar

5. Bandgi Kalra

