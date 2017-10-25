Box Office: Aamir Khan And Zaira Wasim Starrer Secret Superstar First Tuesday Business!

66 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar started on a positive note at the box office and has continued with its low collection on weekdays.

Secret Superstar, which released a day before Golmaal Again, is earning decent at the Box Office since day one. The film received positive reviews from critics and audience, but saw very low footfalls on its opening day and managed to collect Rs 4.75 crore net approx on day one. But considering the fact that it is made also at a far lower budget, we can say it’s doing quite well.

On Tuesday alone, it earned Rs 2.75 crore net approx at the domestic box office. Its total six days earnings come up to Rs 36.50 crore net approx.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Secret Superstar, which released on October 19, is backed by content and driven by powerful actors. However, the collections are not overwhelming than expected, which means the film saw less than expected attendance in theatre. Despite getting huge reviews all over, the film is affected by a limited target audience.

Secret Superstar is based on the life of a teenage girl who dreams to be a singer and fulfils her dream by keeping her identity a secret has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan.

Meanwhile, the horror comedy film, Golmaal Again has done a total business of Rs 102.85 crore net approx in four days. The film that released a day after Secret Superstar is doing phenomenal business at the Box Office since day one.

Watch Video: Ranveer Singh’s Unexpected Gesture Towards Beggars In The Middle Of The Street