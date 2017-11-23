1 SHARES Share Tweet

Ishaan Khattar reacts on being called as a star’s son!

Ishaan Khattar, before working in films, was commonly known as Shahid Kapoor‘s younger brother. Nowadays he is making headlines due to his upcoming Bollywood film Dhadak. But it is actually not his debut in acting. Before this, the young actor has worked in the film Beyond The Clouds.

Directed by the popular Iranian director Majid Majidi, the film also marked the international debut of the Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan. Ishaan was at the International Film Festival of India in Goa for the South Asian premiere of his film.

At the same event, a reporter asked him a question saying, ”Being a star’s son, what made you choose this film as your first film. Usually they (star kids) go with a Bollywood way with big launch but you have gone with Majid’s film which is the kind of movie we usually do not see star’s son or daughter getting launched in.”

Ishaan Khattar replied by saying, ”Would you mind if I ask you a question myself? Would you define star’s son for me?”

He added on further saying, ”Honestly, it wasn’t much of a decision to make because an opportunity like this seldom comes to an actor. Casting director Honey Trehan called me in and I had an opportunity to meet Majid Majidi and have a small conversation with him and after that it was not much of a decision to make for me because I’m a huge fan of cinema and I’m absolutely a huge admirer of his films. I just wanted to be a part of good films. It was not a very calculated or thought out process. It was instinctive.”

It was very recently that Karan Johar had revealed the posters of Dhadak and had faced flak from people for promoting nepotism in the industry. It is because Dhadak, the remake of Marathi hit film Sairat, features two star kids – Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar.

